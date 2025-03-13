Sterling Bay, Affinius Capital Deliver Pulaski 55 Logistics Center in Chicago

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay and Affinius Capital have completed Pulaski 55 Logistics Center, an industrial facility located at 4510 W. Ann Lurie Place in Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood. The 147,500-square-foot property is situated within Crawford Industrial Park with convenient access to I-55, I-94 and downtown Chicago. The project is located in an Enterprise Zone with an approved 6B real estate tax incentive, providing financial relief for future tenants. Pulaski 55 Logistics Center features 10 loading docks, 102 car parking spaces and adjacent retail options. The project is certified LEED Silver. Colliers is handling leasing efforts for the property.