Sterling Bay, Asana Break Ground on 14-Story Spec Office Building in Atlanta’s West Midtown

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Office, Southeast

Set to open in early 2024, 1050 Brickworks will feature a fitness center, private tenant balconies, open-air conference spaces and lounges and 14,000 square feet of retail space.

ATLANTA — Chicago-based Sterling Bay and Charlotte-based Asana Partners have broken ground on 1050 Brickworks, a 14-story office building located at West Marietta Street and Brady Avenue in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. The co-developers are building the 225,000-square-foot property on a speculative basis. The duo recently secured an undisclosed amount of construction financing from Bank OZK.

Designed by HKS, 1050 Brickworks will feature a fitness center, private tenant balconies, open-air conference spaces and lounges and 14,000 square feet of retail space. The property will also feature creative office space with floor plates averaging 33,000 square feet. Upon completion, which is set for early 2024, 1050 Brickworks will anchor Asana’s adjacent Brickworks campus that currently features 166,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.