Sterling Bay Begins Development of 150,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Elmhurst, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

ELMHURST, ILL. — Sterling Bay has begun development of a 150,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Elmhurst. PREMIER Design + Build Group is serving as general contractor for the Class A project, which is located at 545 Lamont Road. The nine-acre site currently houses a 79,600-square-foot office building that will be razed. Completion of the project is slated for January 2022.