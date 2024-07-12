Sterling Bay Begins Development of Pulaski 55 Logistics Center in Chicago

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay has begun development of Pulaski 55 Logistics Center, a 147,500-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood. Completion is slated for December. The 7.5-acre project site features direct interstate frontage on I-55. The development will feature up to 29 loading docks, a fully secured truck court, 36-foot ceiling heights and two overhead drive-in doors. Plans call for two electric vehicle charging stations, upgraded steel components for future solar panel integration, curated landscaping and energy-efficient fixtures in both the warehouse and office space. Sterling Bay acquired the property in August 2023 in partnership with Affinius Capital. First National Bank of Omaha provided the construction loan. Premier Design + Build Group is the general contractor.