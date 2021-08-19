Sterling Bay Breaks Ground on 200,000 SF Office, Retail Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Known as 345 N Morgan, the project is expected to take 13 months to build.

CHICAGO — Chicago-based real estate development firm Sterling Bay has broken ground on 345 N Morgan, a 200,000-square-foot office and retail building in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Sterling Bay acquired the development site in 2014 and originally intended to break ground in March 2020, but the project was halted due to COVID-19. Designed by Eckenhoff Saunders Architects, the building will feature private outdoor terraces, a 5,000-square-foot roof deck, bar and lounge, fitness center, coworking library and high-tech conference spaces.

The construction timeline is 13 months, enabling tenants to move in as early as September 2022. Skender and JLL Construction are constructing the project. Sterling Bay secured roughly $100 million in combined construction loans from senior lender Bank OZK and mezzanine lender PCCP.