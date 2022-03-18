Sterling Bay, Harrison Street Acquire Sorrento Ridge Research Park in San Diego for $34M

SAN DIEGO — Sterling Bay and Harrison Street have entered into a joint venture to purchase Sorrento Ridge Research Park, located at 6150 Nancy Ridge Drive in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket, for $34 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Totaling 60,000 square feet, Sorrento Ridge Research Park is a fully vacant former office building, which was built in 1987 and renovated in 2021. The buyers plan to convert the property into a mix of Class A lab and creative office space. All lab space will include scientific research necessities such as fume hoods; lab benches with compressed air and vacuum; deionized water stations; piping for natural gas; and the option to add lab furniture, fixtures and equipment, if needed.

The project is expected to undergo redevelopment improvements starting this year, with expected delivery to future tenants in 2023.