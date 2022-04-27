Sterling Bay, Harrison Street Top Out Construction of 320,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Chicago

The building in Lincoln Yards is slated for completion in the fourth quarter.

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay and Harrison Street have topped out construction of 1229 W. Concord Place, a 320,000-square-foot life sciences building located along the North Branch of the Chicago River. Designed by Gensler and situated in Lincoln Yards, the Class A development will feature several amenities and outdoor gathering spaces. The developers are pursuing LEED Silver certification and the WELL Health-Safety Rating. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Power Construction is the general contractor.