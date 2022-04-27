REBusinessOnline

Sterling Bay, Harrison Street Top Out Construction of 320,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Life Sciences, Midwest

The building in Lincoln Yards is slated for completion in the fourth quarter.

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay and Harrison Street have topped out construction of 1229 W. Concord Place, a 320,000-square-foot life sciences building located along the North Branch of the Chicago River. Designed by Gensler and situated in Lincoln Yards, the Class A development will feature several amenities and outdoor gathering spaces. The developers are pursuing LEED Silver certification and the WELL Health-Safety Rating. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Power Construction is the general contractor.

