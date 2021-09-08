Sterling Bay, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Sell Google-Occupied Office Building in Chicago for $169M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Google’s cloud division occupies 132,000 square feet at 210 N. Carpenter.

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives have sold 210 N. Carpenter, a 206,315-square-foot office and retail building in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. The sales price was $169 million. Google occupies 132,000 square feet to house its Chicago-based cloud division. Other tenants at the fully leased property include Leopardo Cos., rEvolution Marketing, S2G Ventures, CVS Pharmacy and uncooked.

Completed in 2019, the 12-story building is LEED Gold certified and WELL Health Safety certified. Amenities include a rooftop pool, tenant lounge, fitness center, yoga room, conference facilities and onsite parking. Sterling Bay was the developer, Solomon Cordwell Buenz was the architect, IA Interior Architects was the interior designer and Leopardo Cos. was the general contractor. Cushman & Wakefield marketed the property for sale and procured the buyer, German investment firm Deka Immobilien.