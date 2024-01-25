Sterling Bay, Key International Propose 51-Story Office Tower in Miami’s Brickell District

MIAMI — Sterling Bay has joined Key International as a co-developer for 848 Brickell, a proposed 51-story mixed-use tower in downtown Miami’s Brickell district. Plans for the Class A tower include 750,000 square feet of creative offices, structured parking for 1,000 vehicles and 7,500 square feet of ground-level retail space. The project is pursuant to zooming approval by Miami-Dade County. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill designed the tower, amenities of which would include tech-enabled conference facilities, a high-end fitness center, outdoor terrace, padel tennis courts and private open-air lounges.