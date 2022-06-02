Sterling Bay, Magellan Development Group Begin Pre-Leasing 47-Story Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

This rendering shows the rooftop pool at Millie on Michigan.

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay and Magellan Development Group have begun pre-leasing Millie on Michigan, a 47-story luxury apartment tower located at 300 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago that is now complete. Residents are expected to take occupancy in July. The property features 289 apartment units, with monthly rents ranging from $2,164 to $4,848. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor terrace, rooftop pool, dog lounge and bike storage. The building also features a 280-room boutique hotel and ground-floor retail space. The project marks the first residential development that Sterling Bay has completed.