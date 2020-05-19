REBusinessOnline

Sterling Bay Negotiates Seven Office Leases Across Four Chicago Properties

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Pictured is One Two Pru, where AMC Networks, Goren Eye Associates, Presidio Aircraft Leasing and REX Electric & Technologies have renewed leases.

CHICAGO — Over the last 30 days, Sterling Bay has negotiated seven office leases across four of its Chicago properties in various submarkets such as the West Loop, East Loop and Fulton Market. Precision medicine startup Tempus has expanded its 150,000-square-foot lease at 600 W. Chicago for an additional 13,000 square feet. AMC Networks has extended its lease at One Two Pru by five years. Goren Eye Associates also renewed its lease at One Two Pru for another five years. Financial technology company LQD Business Finance has signed a new lease for 8,000 square feet at 370 N. Carpenter in Fulton Market. Pinterest extended its lease at 111 N. Canal. Presidio Aircraft Leasing renewed and expanded its lease at One Two Pru to 10,000 square feet, while REX Electric & Technologies expanded its lease at One Two Pru to 11,000 square feet.

