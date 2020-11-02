REBusinessOnline

Sterling Bay Sells McDonald’s Headquarters in Chicago for $412.5M

Previously headquartered in Oak Brook, McDonald’s moved to Chicago’s Fulton Market in 2018.

CHICAGO — Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay has sold the 575,000-square-foot corporate headquarters for McDonald’s in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Pittsburgh-based investment firm Normandy Properties purchased the asset for $412.5 million, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The building, located at 110 N. Carpenter St., features a 700-person conference center, fitness center, onsite parking, collaboration space and outdoor terraces. It was completed in 2018. Ground-floor retail tenants include Walgreens and Federal Express. Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson, Bruce Miller, Patrick Shields and Sam DiFrancesca of JLL represented Sterling Bay. Keith Largay and Tim Joyce of JLL arranged acquisition financing. McDonald’s previously was headquartered in the suburbs in Oak Brook.

