Sterling Bay Signs Retail Lease with Love Life Café at 545WYN in Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Leasing Activity, Office, Retail, Southeast

MIAMI — Sterling Bay, a Chicago-based real estate development firm, has signed a retail lease with eatery Love Life Café in Miami’s Wynwood district. Love Life Café will take 3,767 square feet of storefront space at 545wyn, Wynwood’s first Class A creative office building.

Sterling Bay broke ground on 545wyn in January 2019 and completed the building in late 2020. The 298,000-square-foot creative office and retail property offers tenants flexible floorplates and access to amenities like a wellness center, touchless elevator systems, lounges with outdoor space, air filtration systems, a private parking garage and art installations by local artists.

Love Life Café, a plant-based dining concept, will be relocating its existing Wynwood location at 2616 NW 5 Ave. to its new location at 545 NW 26th St. later this year. Veronica Menin and her husband, Diego Tosoni, created Love Life Café in 2015. Tosoni, a self-taught chef with a passion for vegan cooking, aims to bring plant-based foods to 545wyn, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner items. Love Life Café currently operates venues at Time Out Market in Miami Beach and another at 18 N Dollins Ave. in Orlando.

