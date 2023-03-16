REBusinessOnline

Sterling Bay Tops Out Construction of 24-Story Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay has topped out construction of 360 North Green, a 24-story office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Boston Consulting Group will serve as the anchor tenant upon completion and has leased roughly 250,000 square feet. The firm plans to relocate nearly 1,000 employees from Chicago’s Loop. Totaling nearly 500,000 square feet, the development will include amenities such as private outdoor terraces. The project will also feature more than 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Gensler is the architect and Power Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for February 2024.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  