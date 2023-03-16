Sterling Bay Tops Out Construction of 24-Story Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay has topped out construction of 360 North Green, a 24-story office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Boston Consulting Group will serve as the anchor tenant upon completion and has leased roughly 250,000 square feet. The firm plans to relocate nearly 1,000 employees from Chicago’s Loop. Totaling nearly 500,000 square feet, the development will include amenities such as private outdoor terraces. The project will also feature more than 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Gensler is the architect and Power Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for February 2024.