Sterling Bay Tops Out Construction of 282-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay has topped out construction of 160 N Morgan, the firm’s first residential building in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The 282-unit apartment building will feature amenities such as an exterior rooftop pool deck, fitness center, training room, outdoor fitness deck, resident lounge, covered outdoor dog run and coworking spaces.

Sterling Bay is developing the project in partnership with Ascentris, a Denver-based real estate private equity firm. The project’s capital structure includes senior-secured financing from CIBC Bank USA. Sterling Bay has set aside 28 units for affordable housing. Chicago-based bKL Architecture is the project architect. Walsh Group is leading construction alongside joint venture partner BOWA Construction. Pre-leasing is scheduled to begin in July. The first units are slated for completion in September.





