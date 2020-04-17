REBusinessOnline

Sterling Bay Welcomes Two New Industrial Tenants to Spec Properties in Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

This rendering shows the 153,000-square-foot building in Darien, Ill.

AURORA AND DARIEN, ILL. — Sterling Bay’s industrial division, Sterling Bay Industrial, has welcomed two new tenants to its newest speculative distribution centers in Aurora and Darien. LGSTX Services, a national logistics company, has leased 335,384 square feet at 2350 Frieder Lane in Aurora. Sterling Bay completed development of the 503,244-square-foot facility at Butterfield Center for Business and Industry in partnership with Levy Family Partners and Development Resources Inc. It is now 65 percent leased. David Prell of CBRE represented the tenant, while Dominic DeRose and Charles Canale of Colliers International represented Sterling Bay.

An undisclosed tenant signed a lease for 90,000 square feet at 1035 S. Frontage Road in Darien. Sterling Bay completed development of the 153,000-square-foot facility in partnership with DWS Group. It is now 60 percent leased. Jeff Fischer and John Whitehead of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord in the lease transaction. Premier Design + Build Group served as general contractor for the Darien project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business