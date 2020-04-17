Sterling Bay Welcomes Two New Industrial Tenants to Spec Properties in Illinois

This rendering shows the 153,000-square-foot building in Darien, Ill.

AURORA AND DARIEN, ILL. — Sterling Bay’s industrial division, Sterling Bay Industrial, has welcomed two new tenants to its newest speculative distribution centers in Aurora and Darien. LGSTX Services, a national logistics company, has leased 335,384 square feet at 2350 Frieder Lane in Aurora. Sterling Bay completed development of the 503,244-square-foot facility at Butterfield Center for Business and Industry in partnership with Levy Family Partners and Development Resources Inc. It is now 65 percent leased. David Prell of CBRE represented the tenant, while Dominic DeRose and Charles Canale of Colliers International represented Sterling Bay.

An undisclosed tenant signed a lease for 90,000 square feet at 1035 S. Frontage Road in Darien. Sterling Bay completed development of the 153,000-square-foot facility in partnership with DWS Group. It is now 60 percent leased. Jeff Fischer and John Whitehead of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord in the lease transaction. Premier Design + Build Group served as general contractor for the Darien project.