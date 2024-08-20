Sterling Bay, Wheelock Street Capital Sell Hyatt House-Fulton Market Hotel in Chicago

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay and Wheelock Street Capital have sold the Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market hotel for an undisclosed price. Located at 105 N. May St. in the Fulton Market district, the 200-room extended-stay property includes 5,224 square feet of retail space on the ground floor that is now fully leased to The Original Pancake House. The breakfast restaurant plans to open in late spring or early summer 2025. Sterling Bay and Wheelock completed development of the hotel in 2019. Amenities at the property, designed by Eckenhoff Saunders Architects, include an indoor rooftop pool, sky deck, fitness center and full-service lobby bar. Columbus, Ohio-based Rockbridge Capital was the buyer, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.