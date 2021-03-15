REBusinessOnline

Sterling Equities Buys 364-Unit Flatiron | Domain Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Flatiron-Domain-Austin

Flatiron | Domain in Austin totals 364 units. The property was built in 2019.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York-based Sterling Equities has purchased Flatiron | Domain, a 364-unit luxury high-rise located within the 300-acre Domain mixed-use development on Austin’s north side. Built in 2019, the community offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a coffee shop with workspaces. Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, Texas-based Stonelake Capital Partners, in the off-market transaction. The property was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  