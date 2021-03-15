Sterling Equities Buys 364-Unit Flatiron | Domain Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Flatiron | Domain in Austin totals 364 units. The property was built in 2019.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York-based Sterling Equities has purchased Flatiron | Domain, a 364-unit luxury high-rise located within the 300-acre Domain mixed-use development on Austin’s north side. Built in 2019, the community offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a coffee shop with workspaces. Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, Texas-based Stonelake Capital Partners, in the off-market transaction. The property was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.