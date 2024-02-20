Sterling Investors Buys 430,852 SF Industrial Building Near DFW International Airport

DALLAS — New York-based Sterling Investors has purchased Centreport 2, a 430,852-square-foot industrial building in Dallas. The address was not disclosed, but the cross-dock facility is located south of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the Upper Great Southwest submarket. Centreport 2 was built in 2017 and features 97 dock doors and 32-foot clear heights. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss , Parker McCormack, Tom Weber, Lance Young, Pauli Kerr, Matthew Barge and Brooke Petzold of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured Sterling Investors as the buyer.