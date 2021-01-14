Sterling Organization Acquires 94,550 SF Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Sewell, New Jersey

Mill Pond Village in Sewell, New Jersey, totals 94,550 square feet.

SEWELL, N.J. — Sterling Organization, a Florida-based private equity firm, has acquired Mill Pond Village, a 94,550-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center located in the Southern New Jersey community of Sewell. ShopRite is the anchor grocer at the center, which is located approximately 14 miles outside of Philadelphia. The seller was EDENS, a national retail development firm. Jim Galbally, Chris Munley and Colin Behr of JLL brokered the transaction. The property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale.