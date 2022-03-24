REBusinessOnline

Sterling Organization Acquires Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Chicago for $18.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Jewel-Osco anchors North Mayfair Commons.

CHICAGO — Sterling Organization has acquired North Mayfair Commons, an 87,274-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in the North Mayfair neighborhood of Chicago, for $18.2 million. A 65,224-square-foot Jewel-Osco grocery store anchors the property. Other tenants include H&R Block and FedEx Kinko’s. Sterling Organization utilized its fund named Sterling United Properties II LP to purchase the property. The fund’s portfolio now spans approximately 1.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

