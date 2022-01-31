Sterling Organization Acquires Metro Boston Retail Property for $44.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

BRAINTREE, MASS. — The Sterling Organization, a Florida-based investment firm, has acquired Stop & Shop Plaza, a 173,798-square-foot retail property located on an 18.7-acre site in the southern Boston suburb of Braintree, for $44.3 million. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the property, which also houses tenants such as CVS Pharmacy, Town Fair Tire, The Paper Store and Crunch Fitness. Nat Heald, Chris Angelone and Zach Nitsche of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.