REBusinessOnline

Sterling Organization Acquires Metro Boston Retail Property for $44.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

BRAINTREE, MASS. — The Sterling Organization, a Florida-based investment firm, has acquired Stop & Shop Plaza, a 173,798-square-foot retail property located on an 18.7-acre site in the southern Boston suburb of Braintree, for $44.3 million. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the property, which also houses tenants such as CVS Pharmacy, Town Fair Tire, The Paper Store and Crunch Fitness. Nat Heald, Chris Angelone and Zach Nitsche of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  