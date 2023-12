BRISTOW, VA. — West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Sterling Organization has acquired Braemar Village Center, a retail center located in Bristow, roughly 40 miles outside Washington, D.C., for $31.4 million. A 57,860-square-foot Safeway anchors the property, which totals 111,635 square feet. Other tenants at the center include Subway, Bank of America, Dunkin’ and Arby’s. The seller was not disclosed.