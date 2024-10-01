Tuesday, October 1, 2024
The acquired portfolio includes Fairfax Towne Center in Fairfax, Va. (pictured)
Sterling Organization Acquires Three-Property Shopping Center Portfolio for $180.5M

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — West Palm Beach-based Sterling Organization has acquired a portfolio of three shopping centers for $180.5 million. The portfolio was purchased on behalf of the value-add investment vehicle Sterling Value Add Partners IV LP. Ohio-based retail REIT SITE Centers was the seller. The properties include Fairfax Towne Center in Fairfax, Va.; Presidential Commons in Snellville, Ga.; and Village at Stone Oak in San Antonio.

Safeway anchors Fairfax Towne Center, which totals 253,392 square feet. Other tenants at the property include T.J. Maxx, Regal Cinemas and JOANN Fabric and Crafts. Kroger anchors Presidential Commons, and other tenants at the center — which totals 264,271 square feet — include Burlington, Ulta Beauty, Petco and Five Below. Village at Stone Oak spans 476,371 square feet and is anchored by HomeGoods, Petco, Ross Dress for Less, DSW, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty and Dollar Tree.

