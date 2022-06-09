Sterling Organization Buys 129,000 SF Retail Center in Hackensack, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Sterling Organization has purchased Riverfront Plaza, a 129,000-square-foot retail center in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Grocer ShopRite anchors the property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Sherwin-Williams and Leslie’s Pool Supplies. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver and Grace Braverman of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Regency Centers and LaSalle Investment Management, in the deal.