Sterling Organization Buys 69,622 SF Pavilions Marketplace in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Sterling Organization, on behalf of its institutional value-add fund Sterling Value Add Partners, has acquired the 69,622-square-foot Pavilions Marketplace in West Hollywood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Pavilions Marketplace is currently 89 percent leased and anchored by a 54,087-square-foot Pavilions grocery store. Additional tenants include Chase Bank, Insomnia Cookies and Nothing Bundt Cakes. The property is situated on 3.4 acres at the intersection of Santa Monica and North Robertson boulevards.