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307-Brucker-Blvd.-Bronx
The new industrial facility at 307 Brucker Blvd. in The Bronx is located less than a mile from the RFK, Willis Avenue and Third Avenue bridges, with immediate access to both the Bruckner and Major Deegan expressways.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Sterling Organization Nears Completion of 100,000 SF Industrial Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — West Palm Beach-based developer Sterling Organization is nearing completion of a 100,000-square-foot industrial project in the Hunts Point neighborhood od The Bronx. The facility at 307 Bruckner Blvd. comprises 46,000 square feet of covered fleet parking and storage space beneath a 46,000-square-foot warehouse that has a clear height of 36 feet, as well as an 8,200-square-foot mezzanine space. Additional features include four loading docks, two drive-in doors and future expansion capabilities.  JLL is marketing the facility for lease.

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