Sterling Organization Nears Completion of 100,000 SF Industrial Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — West Palm Beach-based developer Sterling Organization is nearing completion of a 100,000-square-foot industrial project in the Hunts Point neighborhood od The Bronx. The facility at 307 Bruckner Blvd. comprises 46,000 square feet of covered fleet parking and storage space beneath a 46,000-square-foot warehouse that has a clear height of 36 feet, as well as an 8,200-square-foot mezzanine space. Additional features include four loading docks, two drive-in doors and future expansion capabilities. JLL is marketing the facility for lease.