Sterling Organization Sells Roswell Village Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

ROSWELL, GA. — Sterling Organization has sold Roswell Village Shopping Center, a retail center located in Roswell, roughly 25 miles north of Atlanta. Denver-based Revesco Properties purchased the center for an undisclosed price. Tenants at the property, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale, include Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls and Crunch Fitness.

Sterling originally acquired the center in 2014 for $10.6 million when the center’s occupancy rate was 31 percent. Jim Hamilton of JLL brokered the sale on behalf of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Sterling.