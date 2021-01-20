Sterling Properties, Wilton Near Completion of 208-Unit Multifamily Project in Northern New Jersey

Central & Oak in East Rutherford will consist of 208 units upon completion later this year.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A partnership between developer Sterling Properties and New York City-based Wilton Investment Group is nearing completion of Central & Oak, a 208-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey city of East Rutherford. Units at the multi-building community range in size from 724 to 1,308 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, European-style cabinetry, individual washers and dryers and private garages. Communal amenities include a clubhouse with an outdoor terrace, a conference room with private workstations, a game room, fitness center and shuttle service to a nearby public transit station. Two buildings remain under construction and are expected to be complete by April, while leasing at other buildings began last summer, with move-ins following shortly thereafter.