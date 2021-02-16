Sterling Real Estate Acquires 160-Unit Silver Creek Apartments in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Arizona-based investment firm Sterling Real Estate Partners has acquired Silver Creek Apartments, a 150-unit multifamily community located near USAA’s headquarters on the north side of San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1983, features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a clubhouse, lounge, fitness center and a pool. The seller was not disclosed. Sterling plans to implement a value-add program.