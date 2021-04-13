REBusinessOnline

Sterling Real Estate Expands Arizona Portfolio with Pennytree Apartment Acquisition in Mesa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Pennytree-Apts-Mesa-AZ

Pennytree Apartments in Mesa, Ariz., features 146 residences.

MESA, ARIZ. — Scottsdale-based Sterling Real Estate Partners has acquired Pennytree Apartments, a multifamily property at 232 S. MacDonald in Mesa. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in the 1960s, Pennytree Apartments features 146 residences and is less than a mile from a number of eateries, breweries and local retail options in downtown Mesa.

Ric Holway, Dan Cheyne and Luke Donahue of Berkadia handled the transaction, which is Sterling Real Estate’s 10th transaction in metro Phoenix.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  