Sterling Real Estate Partners Plans Apartment Conversion at 114-Room Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Hospitality, Multifamily, Western

Suites on Scottsdale, a 114-room extended-stay hotel in Scottsdale, Ariz., is scheduled to undergo a conversion to an 85-unit apartment community.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Sterling Real Estate Partners has purchased Suites on Scottsdale, a hotel property in Scottsdale, for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

The company plans to convert the 114-key extended-stay hotel, which was built in 1996, into an 85-unit apartment community. The conversion will consist of modifying the existing structure to conform to Scottsdale’s building codes, including new balconies for every unit, enhanced curb appeal and select rooms combined to improve unit mix.

New resident amenities will include a large conference room with workspace-style offices; indoor/outdoor fitness center; yoga studio; movie theater; dog park with pet washing station; resort-style pool; automated package locker delivery system; and smart access system.

