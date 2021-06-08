Sterling Real Estate Sells 332-Unit Multifamily Property in Cedar Park, Texas
CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Arizona-based investment firm Sterling Real Estate Partners has sold Muir Lake, a 332-unit luxury multifamily property in Cedar Park, a northwestern suburb of Austin. Built in 2014 by developer Larry Peel, the waterfront community is located within the 189-acre Lakeline Park master-planned community, which includes walking trails, sport fields, water activities and festival/event areas. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-sized washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge, business center, billiards room, fitness center, dog park and a boat and canoe dock. Matt Pohl, Forrest Bass and Spencer Roy of Walker & Dunlop brokered the deal. An affiliate of Chicago-based Walton Street Capital provided a $61.4 million acquisition loan to the buyer, a partnership between Old Three Hundred Capital and ArrowMark Partners. Muir Lake was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.