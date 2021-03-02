Sterling Real Estate Sells Multifamily Property in Phoenix to Urban Communities for $38.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Phoenix, Seventh features 286 apartments, two swimming pools, an outdoor game area and a 1,000-square-foot fitness center.

PHOENIX — Scottsdale-based Sterling Real Estate Partners has completed the disposition of Seventh, an apartment community located in Phoenix. Urban Communities acquired the property for $38.3 million, or $134,003 per unit.

Situated on five acres on Seventh Street, the property features 286 apartments spread across 11 buildings. Amenities include two swimming pools, an outdoor game area, 1,000-square-foot fitness center, leasing office, resident lounge and coffee bar. The community was built in 1970.

Cliff David and Steve Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal.