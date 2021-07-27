REBusinessOnline

Sterling Realty Organization Acquires 541,678 SF Office Portfolio Near Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Utah, Western

Vista Station in Draper, Utah, features four buildings offering a total of 541,678 square feet.

DRAPER, UTAH — Bellevue, Wash.-based Sterling Realty Organization has purchased Vista Station, a Class A office portfolio in Draper. A joint venture between The Boyer Co. and Gardner Co. sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located within Vista Station Office Park, the portfolio consists of four buildings totaling 541,678 square feet. Constructed from 2016 to 2018, the buildings feature solar panels and immediate access to FrontRunner at Draper Station.

Kip Paul of Cushman & Wakefield and Eli Mills of CBRE represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

