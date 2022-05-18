REBusinessOnline

Sterling Sells Cheshire Station Shopping Center in Metro D.C. for $29.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Cheshire Station’s tenant roster includes Safeway, Petco, AutoZone, GNC, Sprint, Starbucks Coffee, Sherwin-Williams and a Virginia ABC liquor store.

DALE CITY, VA. — Sterling Organization has sold Cheshire Station, a Safeway-anchored shopping center in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Dale City. Haverford Properties, an investment firm based in Philadelphia, purchased the 105,054-square-foot shopping center for $29.1 million. Cheshire Station’s tenant roster includes Petco, AutoZone, GNC, Sprint, Starbucks Coffee, Sherwin-Williams and a Virginia ABC liquor store. CBRE brokered the transaction. Sterling sold the property along with Market at Opitz, another shopping center in Northern Virginia, for a combined sales price of $58.4 million. Sterling currently owns and manages approximately 70 properties throughout the United States spanning 11.4 million square feet and approaching $2.4 billion in value.

