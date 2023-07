RANCHO SANTA FE, CALIF. — Steve Hermann Hotels has sold The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, an 85-room luxury boutique resort in Rancho Santa Fe, a northern suburb of San Diego. An institutional investment fund purchased the asset for $100 million.

The resort is currently undergoing a comprehensive renovation and should be fully operational by the end of this year.

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company represented the seller.