Stevens Construction Begins 13,712 SF PopStroke Project in Orlando

PopStroke Orlando will be the fourth PopStroke location to open in Florida. Stevens Construction previously completed PopStroke Fort Myers (pictured) in September 2020.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Stevens Construction has begun construction on PopStroke Orlando, a 13,712-square-foot experiential golf and casual dining concept. The project is slated for completion in spring 2022.

PopStroke Orlando will be an interactive and competitive golf experience with food and beverage options, including an open-air restaurant with multiple open decks and covered dining areas and bars. The venue will also have a commercial kitchen, restrooms, covered playground, beer garden and lobby with retail space. The project will also include two 18-hole putting courses designed by TGR Design, and a jumbotron screen to display scores and sporting events.

Located at 321 N. Alafaya Trail within Waterford Lakes Town Center, PopStroke Orlando will be the fourth PopStroke location to open in Florida. Stevens Construction is currently under construction on a Sarasota location and previously completed PopStroke Fort Myers in September 2020. Bruce Chartrand, Robert Koller and Corrie Cochran of Stevens Construction are overseeing development. MHK Architecture & Planning is the project’s architect.