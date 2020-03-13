Stevens Construction Completes Five-Story Renovation of Seniors Housing Community in Venice, Florida

The Lofts is a five-story, 80,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care building within Village On The Isle in Venice.

VENICE, FLA. — Stevens Construction has completed a renovation of The Lofts, a five-story, 80,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care building within Village On The Isle, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in Venice. Renovations were done floor by floor to minimize impact on residents. Stevens replaced interior finishes, upgraded the façade and reworked the unit floor plan options. Stevens Construction also replaced the plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems of the 35-year-old building. The Stevens Construction team included Dan Adams, Jon Zander, Mark Battaglia and Sue Ziegenfus. RLPS Architects provided the design.