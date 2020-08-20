Stevens Construction Delivers 11,630 SF Veterinary Hospital in Southwest Florida

Viscaya-Prado Veterinary Hospital is located at 1141 Country Club Blvd., six miles north of downtown Cape Coral, Fla.

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — Stevens Construction has delivered Viscaya-Prado Veterinary Hospital, an 11,630-square-foot animal hospital in Cape Coral. The owner-occupied clinic will be open 24 hours per day and feature 20 exam rooms, an X-ray machine, four operating rooms, treatment area, outdoor run, pharmacy and a lab. Viscaya-Prado Veterinary Hospital also houses separate dog and cat wards. The property is located at 1141 Country Club Blvd., six miles north of downtown Cape Coral. The architect of record is Ronald J. Melvin.