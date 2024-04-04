Stevens-Leinweber Begins Construction of Camelback 303 Logistics Center in Goodyear, Arizona

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC), on behalf of Brookfield Properties, has started construction of Camelback 303 Logistics Center in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.

The two-building industrial development will offer 616,100 square feet of Class A industrial space, Class A amenities, and trailer and outdoor storage.

Situated at 16395 and 16565 W. Camelback Road, Camelback 303 Logistics will include a 303,500-square-foot Building A and 312,000-square-foot Building B. Each building will feature 36-foot clear heights, LED lighting, 79 dock-high and four drive-in doors and 3,000 amps of power. Additionally, Buildings A and B will also offer 185-foot to 370-foot secured concrete truck courts, parking for 309 to 329 cars and 212 to 214 trailers, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Completion is slated for fourth-quarter 2024. The property is located within PV303, a 1,600-acre, master-planned industrial park by Merit Partners.

SLC is serving as general contractor and Butler Design Group is serving as project architect. Pat Feeney, Danny Calihan and Tyler Vowels of CBRE are handling leasing for the project.