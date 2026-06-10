Stevens-Leinweber Breaks Ground on 58,250 SF Office-to-Industrial Redevelopment in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based general contractor Stevens-Leinweber Construction has broken ground on TenSixty Interchange, an office-to-industrial redevelopment in Tempe, on behalf of Alidade Capital and Pine Creek Real Estate Partners. The project will bring new mid-size, infill industrial product to the Interstate 10/Baseline Road corridor.

Prior to the groundbreaking, a two-story office building on the site was demolished to prepare a shovel-ready development parcel. When complete, TenSixty Interchange will total 58,250 square feet of Class A, small-bay industrial space.

Situated on 4.5 acres at 4415 S. Wendler Drive, the property will feature 24-foot clear heights and accommodations for multiple mid-size tenants or up to six smaller tenants with divisibility to approximately 9,700 square feet. Additional features will include full HVAC, LED lighting, 3,000 amps of power and a 1,985-square-foot speculative office suite on each endcap. TenSixty Interchange will also include 16 dock doors, eight grade-level doors and 83 parking spaces.

Butler Design Group is serving as architect for the project. Steve Larsen, Jason Moore and Katie White of JLL will handle leasing for the property.