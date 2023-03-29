Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The custom build-out at Phoenix Logistics Center Two in Phoenix allowed Georgia-Pacific LLC to install its HP PageWide T1190 Press, the world’s largest high-volume digital pre-print solution for corrugated packing.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Stevens-Leinweber Construction Completes 160,000 SF Phoenix Logistics Center Two 

by Jeff Shaw

PHOENIX — Stevens-Leinweber Construction has completed a 160,000-square-foot custom build-out at Phoenix Logistics Center (PLC) Two in Phoenix. 

The new space is designed to meet the manufacturing and distribution needs of new tenant Georgia-Pacific LLC and its HP PageWide T1190 Press, the world’s largest high-volume digital pre-print solution for corrugated packing. 

Built originally on a speculative basis, PLC Two offers 40-foot clear height, 70-foot speed bays, a 190-foot truck court, 160 dock-high doors and six grade-level doors. It is leased to Georgia-Pacific and Owens Corning, which occupies the building’s remaining space.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 741-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

HALL Group Underway on 224-Room Marriott Hotel at...

Bradford Commercial Negotiates 4,491 SF Industrial Flex Lease...

JMF Properties Opens 125-Unit Apartment Complex in Morris...

Venture One Teams Up With DRA Advisors to...

PCCP, Stotan Industrial to Develop 100,400 SF Spec...

Greenstone Partners Arranges $9.4M Sale of Industrial Portfolio...

Peak Realty Begins Pre-Leasing for Mavrek Development’s New...

Ascent Companies, Vanderbuild Receive $44.9M in Construction Financing...