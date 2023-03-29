Stevens-Leinweber Construction Completes 160,000 SF Phoenix Logistics Center Two 

PHOENIX — Stevens-Leinweber Construction has completed a 160,000-square-foot custom build-out at Phoenix Logistics Center (PLC) Two in Phoenix.

The new space is designed to meet the manufacturing and distribution needs of new tenant Georgia-Pacific LLC and its HP PageWide T1190 Press, the world’s largest high-volume digital pre-print solution for corrugated packing.

Built originally on a speculative basis, PLC Two offers 40-foot clear height, 70-foot speed bays, a 190-foot truck court, 160 dock-high doors and six grade-level doors. It is leased to Georgia-Pacific and Owens Corning, which occupies the building’s remaining space.