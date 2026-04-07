Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Merit-27-Buckeye-Phoenix-AZ
Merit 27 Buckeye consists of a 191,227-square-foot Building A at 1515 S. 27th Ave. and a 65,586-square-foot Building B at 2675 W. Buckeye Road in Phoenix.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Stevens-Leinweber Construction Delivers Merit 27 Buckeye Industrial Redevelopment in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — On behalf of Merit Partners, Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) has completed the construction of Merit 27 Buckeye, an industrial infill redevelopment in Phoenix’s 27th Avenue Corridor. The development team transformed a former and vacant Murphy Elementary School District campus into a modern, two-building industrial property totaling 256,813 square feet. The property is situated on 18 acres at the southeast corner of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Merit 27 Buckeye features a 191,227-square-foot Building A at 1515 S. 27th Ave. and a 65,586-square-foot Building B at 2675 W. Buckeye Road. The buildings offers 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 59 total dock-high and eight total drive-in doors, ESFR sprinklers and secure auto and truck parking. Energy-efficient features include LED lighting, R-38 and R-11 insulation, exterior canopies for heat mitigation and clerestory windows to increase natural interior light.

Daikin fully occupies Building A, and Mazak, Reliable Garage Doors, Hajoca and Impilo Inc. occupy Building B.

The project team included SLC as general contractor, and Butler Design Group served as architect. Jackie Orcutt, John Werstler, Cooper Fratt and Jonathan Teeter of CBRE are handling leasing for Merit 27 Buckeye.

You may also like

Partnership Receives $172M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

Gateway Jax Plans Office Building at Pearl Square...

Park7, PGIM Break Ground on 804-Bed Student Housing...

Brennan Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in Metro Nashville...

Visintainer Group Brokers Sale of Vintner’s Square Shopping...

Clarion Partners Buys 137-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.6M Sale of Single-Tenant...

REDICO Underway on Redevelopment of Fred Lavery Porsche...

NewQuest Breaks Ground on Junior Retail Component at...