Stevens-Leinweber Construction Delivers Merit 27 Buckeye Industrial Redevelopment in Phoenix

PHOENIX — On behalf of Merit Partners, Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) has completed the construction of Merit 27 Buckeye, an industrial infill redevelopment in Phoenix’s 27th Avenue Corridor. The development team transformed a former and vacant Murphy Elementary School District campus into a modern, two-building industrial property totaling 256,813 square feet. The property is situated on 18 acres at the southeast corner of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Merit 27 Buckeye features a 191,227-square-foot Building A at 1515 S. 27th Ave. and a 65,586-square-foot Building B at 2675 W. Buckeye Road. The buildings offers 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 59 total dock-high and eight total drive-in doors, ESFR sprinklers and secure auto and truck parking. Energy-efficient features include LED lighting, R-38 and R-11 insulation, exterior canopies for heat mitigation and clerestory windows to increase natural interior light.

Daikin fully occupies Building A, and Mazak, Reliable Garage Doors, Hajoca and Impilo Inc. occupy Building B.

The project team included SLC as general contractor, and Butler Design Group served as architect. Jackie Orcutt, John Werstler, Cooper Fratt and Jonathan Teeter of CBRE are handling leasing for Merit 27 Buckeye.