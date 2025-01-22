Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Parts Town’s 420,536-square-foot Global Fulfillment Center in Glendale, Ariz., features an automated material handling conveyer system running throughout the warehouse (pictured).
Stevens-Leinweber Delivers 420,536 SF Global Fulfillment Center for Parts Town in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction has completed the Global Fulfillment Center, within C|303 industrial park in Glendale, for Illinois-based Parts Town Unlimited. The new facility is Parts Town’s first location in the Southwest and its largest and most technologically advanced U.S. fulfillment center to date.

Parts Town works in the high-tech distribution of original equipment manufacturer foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts and related products.

Global Fulfillment Center spans 420,536 square feet, occupying all of Building B at C|303 Phase I, a 1.7 million-square-foot industrial development by Merit Partners. The Parts Town facility features a 30,000-square-foot robotic Autostore system, a 42,000-square-foot mezzanine system, expanded battery charging capabilities for 24 forklifts, an automated material handling conveyor system running throughout the warehouse and two trucker’s lounges with dedicated restrooms.

C|303 Phase I was designed and constructed by SLC and Butler Design Group as a speculative three-building development. Each building features a clear height of 40 feet, 20 dock-high and drive-in ramp doors, up to 70-foot speed bats, 8-inch reinforced floors and secured and expansive parking for autos and trailers. Additionally, all buildings offer LED lighting, insulated systems to maximize heating and cooling efficiencies and are Foreign Trade Zone capable.

Anthony Lydon, Marc Hertzberg and Riley Gilbert of JLL are handling leasing for C|303. Bill Bayless of CBRE represented Parts Town in its lease at the project.

