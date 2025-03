WEYMOUTH, MASS. — Boston-based Sticks Investment Group has purchased a 27,000-square-foot warehouse in Weymouth, located south of the state capital. The building at 242 Libbey Industrial Parkway was constructed in 2004, features a clear height of 24 feet and was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale. Michael Restivo, David Coffman and Tommy Hovey of JLL represented the buyer in the transaction. Fulcrum Real Estate Partners sold the building for an undisclosed price.