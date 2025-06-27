Friday, June 27, 2025
A newly constructed Publix Supermarket anchors Shopper’s Haven, a 200,144-square-foot retail center located in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Stiles, FCA Partners Complete Redevelopment of Shopper’s Haven in Metro Miami

by Abby Cox

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Fort Lauderdale-based Stiles and Charlotte, North Carolina-based FCA Partners have completed the redevelopment of Shopper’s Haven, a 200,144-square-foot retail center in Pompano Beach, roughly 36 miles north of Miami. A new Publix Supermarket — which opened June 26 — anchors the center. Dunphy Development provided additional development and construction management services, and Hawkins Construction served as the project’s general contractor. Stiles and FCA acquired the property in 2024. First Horizon Bank provided financing for both the property acquisition and redevelopment Redevelopment of the site included ground-up construction of the new Publix, along with upgrades to the property’s exterior, walkways, landscaping and parking areas. Several additional retailers and restaurants are scheduled to join the property’s tenant roster, which currently includes Walgreens, Outback Steakhouse, Dunkin’ Donuts, Xfinity, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, Michael’s, Bealls, YouFit and Domino’s.

