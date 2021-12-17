REBusinessOnline

Stiles Sells Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Charleston for $29M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

Point Hope

Located at 1679 Clements Ferry Road, Point Hope Commons is situated about 20 miles from the College of Charleston, 13.6 miles from Charleston International Airport and 20 miles from the South Carolina Aquarium.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Stiles has sold Point Hope Commons, a 75,000-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Charleston, to an undisclosed buyer for $29 million.

Located at 1679 Clements Ferry Road, Point Hope Commons is situated about 20 miles from the College of Charleston, 13.6 miles from Charleston International Airport and 20 miles from the South Carolina Aquarium. The property was developed by Stiles in 2019. Anchored by Publix, the property was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Heartland Dental and Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital.

Point Hope Commons serves as the primary retail center for Cainhoy, a new mixed-use community that is planned to have up to 9,000 single-family homes and over 500 acres of retail, restaurants, multifamily and office projects. The property is under development and will be managed by the Daniel Island Development Co.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  