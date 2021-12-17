Stiles Sells Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Charleston for $29M

Located at 1679 Clements Ferry Road, Point Hope Commons is situated about 20 miles from the College of Charleston, 13.6 miles from Charleston International Airport and 20 miles from the South Carolina Aquarium.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Stiles has sold Point Hope Commons, a 75,000-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Charleston, to an undisclosed buyer for $29 million.

Located at 1679 Clements Ferry Road, Point Hope Commons is situated about 20 miles from the College of Charleston, 13.6 miles from Charleston International Airport and 20 miles from the South Carolina Aquarium. The property was developed by Stiles in 2019. Anchored by Publix, the property was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Heartland Dental and Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital.

Point Hope Commons serves as the primary retail center for Cainhoy, a new mixed-use community that is planned to have up to 9,000 single-family homes and over 500 acres of retail, restaurants, multifamily and office projects. The property is under development and will be managed by the Daniel Island Development Co.