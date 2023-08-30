Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Stiles, Shorenstein Properties Top Out 110 East Office Tower in Charlotte’s South End

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stiles and Shorenstein Properties have topped out 110 East, a 23-story office tower located at 110 East Blvd. in Charlotte’s South End district. The Class A, 370,000-square-foot tower will be situated atop the LYNX Blue Line platform and provide direct access to the Charlotte Rail Trail. The co-developers expect to deliver 110 East in March 2024. The design-build team, which includes Nashville-based Hastings Architecture and general contractor Shelco LLC, have achieved LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum certifications.

The property will feature a 900-space parking garage, fitness center, flexible conference spaces, 5,800 square feet of commercial space on the rail platform. Jessica Brown and David Dorsch of Cushman & Wakefield are handling the office leasing assignment at 110 East, and Adam Williams of Legacy Real Estate Advisors is handling retail leasing.

