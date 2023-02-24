REBusinessOnline

Stillwater Capital Breaks Ground on 215-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Frisco

Posted on by in Build-to-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

The-Link-Frisco

Stillwater Capital expects to begin welcoming residents to its new build-to-rent complex in Frisco next summer, with full completion of the project to follow in the ensuing quarters.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Stillwater Capital has broken ground on a 215-unit build-to-rent residential project in Frisco. The site is located within The Link, a 240-acre mixed-use development that is adjacent to the PGA of America’s headquarters campus. Information on floor plans was not disclosed. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge and a neighborhood park and walking trails. Stillwater Capital has partnered with Robert Elliott Custom Homes on the project, which is slated for full completion in late 2024.





